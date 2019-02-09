McGlynn scores 22 to lead Drake past N. Iowa 83-77

Nick McGlynn had 22 points as Drake beat Northern Iowa 83-77 on Saturday.
D.J. Wilkins had 18 points for Drake (18-7, 7-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Tremell Murphy added 15 points and eight rebounds. Brady Ellingson had 12 points for the home team.
AJ Green had 19 points for the Panthers (10-15, 5-7). Wyatt Lohaus added 16 points. Spencer Haldeman had 12 points.
The Bulldogs evened the season series against the Panthers with the win. Northern Iowa defeated Drake 57-54 on Jan. 13. Drake faces Southern Illinois on the road on Tuesday. Northern Iowa plays Illinois State at home on Wednesday.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
