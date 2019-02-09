Pistons sign Ellington, waive Ellenson

FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, file photo, Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington (2) controls the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Memphis, Tenn. In a move announced Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, the Detroit Pistons have signed guard Wayne Ellington and waived 2016 first-round draft pick Henry Ellenson. Brandon Dill, File AP Photo