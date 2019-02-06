Junichi Tazawa agrees to minor league contract with Cubs

Reliever Junichi Tazawa has finalized a minor league contract with the Chicago Cubs and will report to big league spring training.
If added to the 40-man roster, Tazawa would receive a one-year contract paying $800,000 while in the major leagues. He could earn $450,000 in performance bonuses for games pitched and $750,000 for games finished.
The 32-year-old right-hander was with a 7.07 ERA in 31 games last season for Miami and the Los Angeles Angels.
Chicago also announced minor league deals Wednesday with right-handers George Kontos, Christian Bergman, Carlos Ramirez, Colin Rea and Rob Scahill; left-hander Mike Zagurski; catcher Francisco Arcia; infielders Cristhian Adames and Phillip Evans; and outfielders Jim Adduci and Evan Marzilli.
