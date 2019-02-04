Rebuilding Cavs trade forward Rodney Hood to Trail Blazers

FILE- In this Jan. 29, 2019, file photo Cleveland Cavaliers' Rodney Hood, left, drives past Washington Wizards' Tomas Satoransky, from Czech Republic, in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. The Cavaliers traded Hood to the Portland Trail Blazers. In exchange for Hood, Cleveland received guards Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin and a second-round pick in 2021 and 2023. The teams agreed to the deal on Sunday and completed their trade conference call with the NBA on Monday, Feb. 4. Tony Dejak, File AP Photo