Giannis Antetokounmpo helps Bucks rout Wizards, 131-115

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks against Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3), center Thomas Bryant (13), guard Tomas Satoransky (31), Trevor Ariza (1) and forward Otto Porter Jr. (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Washington. The Bucks won 131-115. Nick Wass AP Photo