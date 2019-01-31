Cowboys shake up coaching staff, hire Tacoma’s Kitna and promote a former Boise State star

On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Tacoma native, Jon Kitna, will be the new quarterbacks coach. The team also named former Boise State QB Kellen Moore the new offensive coordinator.
Kitna is a product of Lincoln High School and played colegiately at Central Washington. He was undrafted in 1997, but signed with the Seattle Seahawks where he spent three seasons. After his run ended in Seattle, he bounced around the league to Cincinnati, Detroit and ended his career in Dallas.
Kitna returned to his old high school in 2012 where he was the head coach at Lincoln, but left in January 2015 for a job in Texas. From there he would take a coaching job in Arizona and now is back with the Cowboys.
He takes over the position held by Moore, who was the previous QB coach for the Cowboys. The Boise State product had a brief stint in the NFL, making three starts in his three-season career. Moore will be replacing Scott Linehan, who was fired by the team after they were eliminated by the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC playoffs.
