Michigan State’s Langford out for the season

FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2018, file photo, Michigan State's Joshua Langford (1) moves the ball around Texas' Jase Febres during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Las Vegas. Langford will miss the rest of the season because of his injured ankle. Spartans coach Tom Izzo says in a statement Wednesday, Jan. 30, that the junior will likely need surgery. Langford has missed the last eight games. In the 13 games he did play--all starts--Langford averaged 15 points. Chase Stevens, File AP Photo