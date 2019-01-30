Vanderbilt baseball stadium to unveil beer lounge

Vanderbilt University's baseball stadium is set to start pouring beer for fans, but only in a premium section of the ballpark.
The school's athletic department announced Tuesday that Hawkins Field will feature the Home Run Lounge, a premium tented area where fans 21 years old and up can buy beer and spiked seltzer.
The alcohol sales will start as a pilot program only during home SEC series. Fans must buy a $10 wristband and have a game ticket to access the lounge.
Beer won't be sold or allowed in the main seating area.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments