Rangers sign reliever Kelley to $2.75M deal with ’20 option

January 29, 2019 06:18 PM

FILE - In this Monday, April 2, 2018 file photo, Washington Nationals relief pitcher Shawn Kelley (27) works in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta. Veteran reliever Shawn Kelley has signed a one-year contract with the Texas Rangers that guarantees the right-hander $2.75 million and includes a club option for a second season. The deal was announced Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 by the Rangers, who made room on the roster by designating outfielder John Andreoli for assignment. John Bazemore, File AP Photo
ARLINGTON, Texas

Veteran reliever Shawn Kelley has signed a one-year contract with the Texas Rangers that guarantees the right-hander $2.75 million and includes a club option for a second season.

The signing was announced Tuesday night by the Rangers, who made room on the roster by designating outfielder John Andreoli for assignment.

Kelley will have a $2.5 million base salary for 2019, along with a $2.5 million club option for 2020 that includes a $250,000 buyout. There are also potential performance bonuses for each season.

In 54 appearances for Washington and Oakland last season, the 34-year-old Kelley had a 2.94 ERA.

But the Nationals designated him for assignment on Aug. 1, a day after he threw his glove to the ground and glared into the dugout while working the ninth inning of a 25-4 win over the New York Mets.

