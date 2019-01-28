Kent State-WMU game pushed back from Tuesday to Thursday

Western Michigan's basketball game against Kent State on Tuesday night has been postponed until Thursday because of inclement weather.
The schools announced the change Monday, when significant snow fell in Michigan. Kent State said it was prepared to depart its campus after practice Monday, but the weather interfered with plans.
The game will start at 6 p.m. on Thursday, then both WMU and Kent State have games scheduled for Saturday. Kent State's game at Ball State on Saturday is scheduled to start at noon.
