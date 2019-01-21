Sports

Lakers’ Ball to miss 4 to 6 weeks with sprained left ankle

The Associated Press

January 21, 2019 12:07 AM

Eric Christian Smith AP Photo
Eric Christian Smith AP Photo
LOS ANGELES

Already without injured star LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers will be missing guard Lonzo Ball for the next four to six weeks after an MRI on Sunday showed a sprained left ankle.

Ball was injured in the third quarter of the Lakers' 138-134 overtime loss at Houston on Saturday night. He remained on the court for a couple of minutes talking with trainers before he was helped to his feet where he hopped on his right foot for a few steps before being carried off the court and to the locker room by teammates Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley.

An MRI revealed a Grade 3 sprain, the team tweeted Sunday.

James has missed the Lakers' last 13 games with a strained left groin.

Los Angeles hosts Golden State on Monday night.

  Comments  