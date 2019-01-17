Andrade set for first defense of middleweight title at MSG

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2018, file photo, Demetrius Andrade, center, stands with members of his team after defeating Walter Kautondokwa in a WBO middleweight championship boxing match in Boston. Andrade is just a few months from winning a middleweight title but perhaps still far away from fights with the division’s biggest names. Michael Dwyer, File

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2018, file photo, Demetrius Andrade, center, stands with members of his team after defeating Walter Kautondokwa in a WBO middleweight championship boxing match in Boston. Andrade is just a few months from winning a middleweight title but perhaps still far away from fights with the division’s biggest names. AP Photo