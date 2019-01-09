Mebane back with Chargers following death of infant daughter

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2018 file photo Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Brandon Mebane warms up before an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Carson, Calif. Mebane is likely to play for the Chargers this week following the death of 7-week old daughter. Makenna Mebane died on Jan. 3. She was born on Nov. 12 with a defective heart condition. The Chargers defensive end was in Omaha, Nebraska, with his wife, Amena, and other two children, 4-year-old Mahailey and 2-year-old Makai, for most of the past two months while Makenna received treatment for a stomach infection. Jae C. Hong, file AP Photo