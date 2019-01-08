Olympic water polo champion Antal Bolvari dies at 86

File---In this picture taken on Jan. 28, 2010 Olympic champion Hungarian water polo player Antal Bolvari is seen at an exhibition in the National Museum of Ethnography in Budapest, Hungary. On Monday, Jan.8, 2019 Bolvari died in hospital in Budapest at the age of 86 after a long battle with illness. He was part of the gold medalist men's water polo team of Hungary at the 1952 Helsinki and the 1956 Melbourne Summer Olympic Games. MTI via AP Lajos Soos