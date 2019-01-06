US basketball player says Milan police racially profiled him

FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec 13, 2017, filer, Phoenix Suns guard Mike James (55) in the first quarter during an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors, in Phoenix. American basketball player Mike James says he was racially profiled by Milan police who pointed guns at him and two friends after being stopped on the street, a claim that police deny. James, an African American who plays for Olimpia Milano, tweeted, "Me and my friends Just profiled by the police smh (shaking my head) it happens even in Europe." James added, "Police stopped me and my two friends in the midst of 50 people walking. Got out they car with guns in hand talking about show me ID smh." A spokesman for Milan's Carabinieri paramilitary police told The Associated Press on Sunday that racial profiling had no role in the "routine check."

FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec 13, 2017, filer, Phoenix Suns guard Mike James (55) in the first quarter during an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors, in Phoenix. American basketball player Mike James says he was racially profiled by Milan police who pointed guns at him and two friends after being stopped on the street, a claim that police deny. James, an African American who plays for Olimpia Milano, tweeted, "Me and my friends Just profiled by the police smh (shaking my head) it happens even in Europe." James added, "Police stopped me and my two friends in the midst of 50 people walking. Got out they car with guns in hand talking about show me ID smh." Rick Scuteri, File FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec 13, 2017, filer, Phoenix Suns guard Mike James (55) in the first quarter during an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors, in Phoenix. American basketball player Mike James says he was racially profiled by Milan police who pointed guns at him and two friends after being stopped on the street, a claim that police deny. James, an African American who plays for Olimpia Milano, tweeted, "Me and my friends Just profiled by the police smh (shaking my head) it happens even in Europe." James added, "Police stopped me and my two friends in the midst of 50 people walking. Got out they car with guns in hand talking about show me ID smh." AP Photo