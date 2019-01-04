No. 5 Oregon women beat Washington in Pac-12 opener

Erin Boley scored a career-high 28 points and Sabrina Ionescu had 20 points and 10 assists to help No. 5 Oregon outlast Washington 84-71 on Friday night.
Satou Sabally added 17 points and 12 rebounds as the Ducks (12-1, 1-0) opened defense of their Pac-12 title with their fifth consecutive victory. Ruthy Hebard had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
After the Huskies (7-7, 0-2) pulled within one point in the fourth quarter, Oregon finished on an 18-6 run. Sabally's corner 3-pointer off Ionescu's assist put the Ducks up 80-69 with 45 seconds left.
Alexis Griggsby led Washington with a career-high 26 points off the bench, and Amber Melgoza had 23.
NO. 20 MARQUETTE 96, NO. 24 DEPAUL 63
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Natisha Hiedeman tied her career high with 32 points to help Marquette beat DePaul.
Hiedeman made five 3-pointers and had eight rebounds, six assists and six steals for the Golden Eagles (11-3, 2-0 Big East) Amani Wilborn added 20 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Mart'e Grays had 23 points and 10 rebounds for DePaul (10-4, 1-1).
NO. 22 ARIZONA STATE 65, UTAH 63
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Reili Richardson hit an off-balance 20-foot bank shot as time ran out to lift Arizona State past Utah, knocking the Utes from the ranks of the unbeaten.
Utah (12-1, 1-1 Pac-12) came into the game as was one of four undefeated Division I teams left in the nation — Louisville, NC State and Ohio are the others.
Courtney Ekmark led Arizona State (10-3, 1-1) with 15 points.
Huff had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Utah.
