Boyd’s 20 points lead Idaho State past Southern Utah, 88-68

Brandon Boyd scored 20 points and Idaho State rode a 16-point first-half lead to beat Southern Utah, 88-68 in a Big Sky Conference battle on Thursday night.
Idaho State rebounded from a loss at Eastern Washington on Monday where the Bengals scored a season-low 55 points and committed a season-high 17 turnovers.
Against the Thunderbirds, Idaho State shot 45.6 percent from the field (26 of 57) and knocked down 15 of 33 3-point attempts.
Balint Mocsan hit 3 of 6 3-point attempts and finished with 15 points for the Bengals (6-6, 2-1). Gary Chivichyan added 14 points and Chier Maker had 12, and each made four shots from distance. Alonzo Walker came off the bench to grab 11 rebounds.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Southern Utah was 20 of 56 (35.7 percent) from the field and hit just 2 of 17 from long range. Cameron Oluyitan had 12 points and Andre Adams added another 10.
Comments