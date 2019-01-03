Canisius wins MAAC opener with 75-72 win over Marist

Takal Molson scored 19 points, Jibreel Faulkner added career highs of 18 points and four 3-pointers and Canisius defeated Marist 75-72 in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference opener Thursday night.
Ryan Funk made Marist's 11th 3-pointer of the game to get the Red Foxes (5-8) within three with 23 seconds left. Two missed free throws by Molson gave Marist a chance to tie, but Darius Hines missed a well-contested 3-pointer from the baseline.
Neither team held a double-digit lead and the game was tied with 5:24 left. Jonathan Sanks made a jumper to put the Golden Griffins (4-8) in front for good with five minutes left and an Isaiah Reese 3-pointer made it an eight-point edge with just under a minute remaining. Brian Parker cut the deficit with a 3-pointer and Reese made a free throw before Funk scored the game's final points.
Sanks added 10 points and Reese had eight assists with nine points.
Isaiah Lamb led Marist with 21 points and nine rebounds with Parker adding 19 points.
