Poulter makes up for missing tournament in a big way

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, Europe's Ian Poulter celebrates after defeating Dustin Johnson of the United States during a singles match on the final day of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. Poulter is in Hawaii to start the new year, part of a bizarre set of circumstances where winning caused him to add two tournaments to his schedule. Laurent Cipriani, File AP Photo