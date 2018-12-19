Saints cite miscues for recent scoring slippage

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, file photo, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla. Even a pair of recent road wins haven't been able to mask a potentially troubling trend for playoff-bound Saints. Their normally prolific offense has been largely stagnant in 10 of their last 12 quarters of play. Jason Behnken, File AP Photo