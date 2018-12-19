No. 2 Notre Dame women rout Western Kentucky 94-53

Marina Mabrey scored 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting and No. 2 Notre Dame shot a blistering 69.8 percent in a 94-53 rout of Western Kentucky on Wednesday night.
Arike Ogunbowale added 16 points, Jessica Shepard had 12, and Brianna Turner finished with 10 for Muffet McGraw's Irish (10-1), who visit No. 19 Marquette on Saturday.
Shepard, who made all six of her field-goal attempts, has made 15 straight over three games going back to her final shot in a 72-56 victory at Toledo on Dec. 8. That's two off Carey Poor's school record of 17 in a row during the 1994 season.
As a team, Notre Dame twice shot 70.2 percent in victories over Xavier in 1985 and Mercer in 2011. The Irish made 37 of 53 against the Lady Toppers.
Raneem Elgedawy and Dee Givens scored 10 points each to lead the Lady Toppers (5-8) They shot 30.4 percent (21 of 69) and had 21 turnovers.
NO. 23 TEXAS A&M 71, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 51
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Kayla Wells had a career-high 26 points, Chennedy Carter added 23 points and 11 rebounds and Texas A&M handed Southern California its first loss of the season.
N'dea Jones had 17 rebounds for the Aggies (9-2).
Desiree Caldwell led the Trojans (9-1) with 10 points. USC shot 30 percent (19 of 64), including 5 of 26 from 3-point range.
