49ers DL Buckner finally turns pressure into sacks

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, file photo, San Francisco 49ers defensive end DeForest Buckner (99) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif. Generating pressure on the quarterback has never been a major problem for Buckner since entering the NFL in 2016. Turning that pressure into sacks, however, was missing his first two seasons with the 49ers. Tony Avelar, File AP Photo