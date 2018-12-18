NFL could come calling for Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2018, file photo, Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley, left, poses with Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, winner of the Heisman Trophy, in New York. Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has been to the College Football Playoff twice and coached two Heisman winners since taking over as Oklahoma's coach 18 months ago. With all that success already at age 35, the school will have to battle to hold NFL teams at bay. Craig Ruttle, File AP Photo