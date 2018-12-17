Dortmund on course for Bundesliga with Klopp joining praise

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2018 file photo Dortmund's Paco Alcacer celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen in Dortmund, Germany. Borussia Dortmund fans are dreaming of a first Bundesliga title since 2012 and former coach Juergen Klopp has joined in his praise of the side after its stellar start to the season. Martin Meissner, file AP Photo