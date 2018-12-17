Sports

Champions League Draw List

The Associated Press

December 17, 2018 04:23 AM

NYON, Switzerland

Draw Monday for the last 16 of the Champions League:

First Leg

Feb. 12-20

Schalke (Germany) vs. Manchester City (England)

Atletico Madrid (Spain) vs. Juventus (Italy)

Manchester United (England) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Tottenham (England) vs. Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Lyon (France) vs. Barcelona (Spain)

Roma (Italy) vs. Porto (Portugal)

Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Real Madrid (Spain)

Liverpool (England) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany)

Second Leg

March 5-13

Manchester City (England) vs. Schalke (Germany)

Juventus (Italy) vs. Atletico Madrid (Spain)

Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs. Manchester United (England)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs. Tottenham (England)

Barcelona (Spain) vs. Lyon (France)

Porto (Portugal) vs. Roma (Italy)

Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Ajax (Netherlands)

Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Liverpool (England)

