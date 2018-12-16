Demir, Drexel rally from 16-point deficit, beat Quinnipiac

Alihan Demir scored 15 of his career-high 26 points in the second half to help Drexel overcome a 16-point deficit and beat Quinnipiac 92-83 on Sunday night at the Basketball Hall of Fame Holiday Showcase.
Troy Harper scored 19 points — including 13 after halftime — and Freshman Camren Wynter had 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists and a season-high four steals for Drexel (6-5).
Cameron Young's basket gave Quinnipiac a one-point lead with 4:21 to play but Butler answered with a layup and the Dragons never again trailed. Jacob Rigoni made 1 of 2 free throws to make it 80-all with 3:41 left but the Bobcats shot just 1 of 6 from the field and committed three turnovers from there as Drexel scored 12 of the final 15 points.
Rigoni led Quinnipiac (4-5) with 15 points, Young scored 14 and Travis Atson 10. Tyrese Williams, Rich Kelly and Abdulai Bundu added 12 points apiece.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The Dragons, who finished shooting 60.3 percent (38 of 63) from the field, made just six of their first 17 shots as Quinnipiac opened a 16-point lead midway through the first half. Trevor John hit back-to-back 3-pointers to trim Drexel's deficit to 36-26 with nearly six minutes left in the half and Wynter converted a 3-point play to spark a 10-2 run over the final 2 ½ minutes that pulled that Dragons within four at the break.
Comments