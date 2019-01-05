Kentucky Prep Polls Advisory

SPORTS EDITORS:
The 2019 Kentucky AP high school boys' and girls' polls will be released every Monday during the season starting January 7, 2019. How fared advisories will move on Sunday.
All AP member newspapers and broadcasters in Kentucky are urged to cast ballots to ensure the poll is as representative as possible.
The AP has a website for voting in the poll http://preppolls.ap.org/polls/kypoll
Members can vote each week from midnight Friday to 2 p.m. Eastern on Monday. The poll will move shortly after poll closing.
If you have voted in the poll previously, your username and password are the same.
If you have not previously voted, you need to contact AP for a username and password.
For login information or if you have questions contact Catherine Hills or the AP Data Center at 800-300-8340. You can also e-mail chills@ap.org or apscores@ap.org.
