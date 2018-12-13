Nets, Spencer Dinwiddie agree to contract extension

The Brooklyn Nets and guard Spencer Dinwiddie have agreed to a three-year contract extension worth about $34 million.
The deal Thursday came a day after Dinwiddie scored a career-high 39 points, the most by any player off the bench in the NBA this season, in a victory at Philadelphia.
Dinwiddie was third in voting for the Most Improved Player last season and could find himself in the race for the Sixth Man of the Year award this season. He is averaging 16.9 points, helping the Nets overcome the loss of scoring leader Caris LeVert to injury.
Dinwiddie became eligible to sign an extension last week but it was unclear if the Nets would offer one, which would cut into the cap space that will be available to them this summer. But Dinwiddie has played well enough on the court and been one of the team's leaders off it, so they decided it was worth it to pay now.
The third year of the deal is a player option and all three years are guaranteed.
