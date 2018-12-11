Grant, Davis score 27 each in Louisiana-Lafayette victory

JaKeenan Grant and Jerekius Davis recorded career highs with 27 points apiece and Louisiana-Lafayette rolled past Prairie View A&M 122-90 on Tuesday night.
Davis made his first 10 shots, including his first seven 3-pointers before missing his only shot of the game. Grant, who entered the game averaging team-highs of 17.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, added five rebounds and three blocks. Marcus Stroman added 18 points and 11 assists for the Ragin' Cajuns (7-3), who have won five in a row.
Taishaun Johnson scored 28 points for Prairie View (1-9). Gary Blackston added 26 points and 11 rebounds.
Prairie View has lost nine straight since an 81-64 win over Santa Clara in its season opener. The Tigers had not trailed by more than 19 points at any time in their first nine games.
ULL, which shot 65.2 percent for the game, had 28 assists on 43 made field goals and hit 14 3-pointers. The Ragin' Cajuns hit the century mark with 9:09 remaining in the game.
