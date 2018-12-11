Sports

Late surge carries Maryland past Loyola (Md.) 94-71

By DAVID GINSBURG AP Sports Writer

December 11, 2018 06:59 PM

Maryland forward Jalen Smith (25) drives against Loyola-Maryland guard Sam Norton in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in College Park, Md.
COLLEGE PARK, Md.

Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 23 points, freshman Jalen Smith added a career-high 20 and Maryland used a 19-0 run to secure a 94-71 victory over Loyola of Maryland on Tuesday night.

After letting a 24-point advantage shrink to 64-54, the Terrapins (9-2) held the Greyhounds scoreless for nearly four minutes.

Cowan led the blitz with three foul shots, a layup and a 3-pointer. Smith and Bruno Fernando contributed a dunk apiece and Aaron Wiggins chipped in with seven points.

That made it 83-54 with 6:15 left, and not long after that Terrapins coach Mark Turgeon emptied his bench.

Maryland went 11 for 21 from 3-point range and finished with a 42-28 rebounding advantage.

Andrew Kostecka scored 18 for Loyola (4-7) and Chuck Champion had 16.

The Terrapins went 7 for 11 from 3-point range and had assists on 13 of their 16 baskets while building a 46-28 halftime lead.

Maryland led 17-7 before Champion hit successive 3-pointers to get Loyola within striking distance, but that's as close as the Greyhounds would get.

Eric Ayala followed with a 3-pointer, sparking an 18-10 surge in which four different Terps connected from beyond the arc.

BIG PICTURE

Loyola: The Greyhounds have only two seniors on the roster, none in the starting lineup, so games like this can only help when they open Patriot League play next month.

Maryland: This game was much like the Terrapins' season, in that the team was alternatingly sharp and sloppy. Fortunately, Maryland could afford those lapses against the Greyhounds, who did not have a player who could match up with Smith and Fernando, both of whom are 6-foot-10.

UP NEXT

Loyola: Travels to UMass Lowell on Dec. 21.

Maryland: Hosts Seton Hall on Dec. 22.

