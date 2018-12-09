Former NFL player arrested on assault charge

A former Carolina Panther football player has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman.
The Charlotte Observer reports that Frank Garcia was arrested Saturday and charged with misdemeanor assault.
A police report said the alleged victim is a 29-year-old woman who is not related to Garcia. The report said the woman suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment.
Garcia, 46, did not immediately return a request for comment. He has a court hearing scheduled for Monday.
Garcia was an offensive lineman for several NFL teams and spent the majority of his career with the Panthers. He is a host of an afternoon radio talk show and an assistant football coach at a local high school.
