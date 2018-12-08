Dellavedova receives ovation in return to Cleveland

FILE - In this April 24, 2017 file photo, Milwaukee Bucks guard Matthew Dellavedova (8) drives to the net against Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) during the second half of game five of an NBA first-round playoff series basketball game in Toronto. Dellavedova is coming back to the Cavaliers. He won't recognize them. Cleveland re-acquired the popular, scrappy guard on Friday in a three-team trade with the Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards. The Canadian Press via AP, File Frank Gunn