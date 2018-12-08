Kendricks happy to be back with Seahawks after suspension

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks gestures during the team's NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. Kendricks is eager to get back to the normalcy provided by life on a football field. The 28-year old Kendricks is returning from an eight-game suspension due to violations of the NFL’s personal conduct policy stemming from guilty pleas to insider trading charges in September. Rick Scuteri, File AP Photo