Column: NFL’s Walter Payton Award means much to nominees

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2014, file photo, Charles Tillman of the Chicago Bears, left, accepts the award for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at the third annual NFL Honors, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Winning any of the AP's individual NFL awards, from MVP to top rookie, means plenty to players. Being nominated for, no less winning, the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, means more. AP Images, File Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision for NFL