Michigan AP Division 3-4 Football All-State List

The 2018 Division 3-4 Associated Press All-State football team, selected by a panel of 11 Michigan sports writers:
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Dequan Finn, Detroit King, Sr.
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
QUARTERBACKS
Dequan Finn, Detroit King, Sr.
Cameron Martinez, Muskegon, Jr.
RUNNING BACKS
Peny Boone, Detroit King, Jr.
Caden Goggins, Edwardsburg, Sr.
Roderick Heard, Farmington Hills Harrison, Sr.
Brec Alward, Alma, Sr.
Josh Fusco, Zeeland East, Sr.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Dominick Polidore-Hannah, Detroit King, Sr.
Hunter Neff, Chelsea, Sr.
Cody Tierney, Grand Rapids Northview, Sr.
Jacob Jonseck, Yale, Sr.
LINEMEN
Ruke Orhorhoro, River Rouge, Sr.
Tyler Huenemann, Mt. Pleasant, Jr.
Karsen Barnhart, Paw Paw, Sr.
Stuart Kettler, East Grand Rapids, Sr.
Spencer Holstege, Grand Rapids South Christian, Sr.
Adam Berghorst, Zeeland East, Sr.
Anthony Bradford, Muskegon, Sr.
Maverick Hansen, Farmington Hills Harrison, Sr.
LINEBACKERS
Marvin Grant, Detroit King, Sr.
Ali'Vonta Wallace, Muskegon, Sr.
Ryan Ringler, Cedar Springs, Sr.
Boone Bonnema, Zeeland East, Sr.
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Kyler Honore, Whitehall, Jr.
Derek Hamp, DeWitt, Sr.
Daraun McKinney, River Rouge, Sr.
SPECIALIST
Tyson Davis, Goodrich, So.
KICKER
Tommy Doman, Orchard Lake St. Mary's, So.
PUNTER
Luke Elzinga, Grand Rapids Christian, Sr.
COACH
Tyrone Spencer, Detroit King
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE (nominees receiving two or more votes from the voting panel)
QUARTERBACKS
Wilson Wirebaugh, Holland Christian, Sr.
RUNNING BACKS
Cade Foster, Gaylord; Kendall Williams, Farmington.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Tristen Hines, Milan; Carter Fulton, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer; Brady Howe, Holland Christian.
LINEMEN
Joshua Priebe, Edwardsburg; Finn Perdue, Grand Rapids Catholic Central; Jacob Price, Pinckney
LINEBACKERS
Rich Miller, Detroit King; Jordan Turner, Farmington; Ross Bolman, Zeeland West.
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Caleb Wolf, Wayland.
SPECIALIST
None
KICKER
Dayne Weldy, Grand Rapids Christian, Sr.
Kaleb Kindsvattter, Petoskey, Jr.
PUNTER
None
COACH
Joe Pesci, South Lyon East; Kevin Bartz, Edwardsburg
HONORABLE MENTION
QUARTERBACKS
Emmanuel Ferguson, River Rouge; Jay Solano, Trenton; Craig Kamin, Escanaba; Jermaine Morris, Battle Creek Central; Garrett Meeker, Ludington; Dylan Day, Tecumseh; Quinn Starkey, Chelsea; Blake Gatfield, DeWitt; Mitchell Mowid, Haslett; Austin Stiffler, Williamston; Tyler Pape, Parma Western; Chase Brown, Comstock Park; Jalen Broussard, East Grand Rapids; Owen Burk, Allendale; Joe Collins, Grand Rapids Catholic Central; Kennedy Smith, Northview; Gabe Taylor, Zeeland East; Joey Johnston, Croswell-Lexington; Gerrid Rutledge, North Branch; Tipp Baker, Cadillac; Jackson Ostrowsky, Mt. Pleasant, Matt Bills, Warren Woods-Tower.
RUNNING BACKS
Luke Harwood, Grosse Ile; Steven Rice, Riverview; Caleb Welch, Vicksburg; Mike Nicaj, Ortonville-Brandon; Kobe Hayward, East Lansing; Landon Raczkowski, Parma Western; Sage Serbenta, Cedar Springs; Thad Gamble, Grand Rapids Christian; Marcus Cisco, Byron Center; Payne Hanna, Lake Odessa Lakewood; Ethan Mahn, St. Chair; Christian Coy, North Branch; Josh Boyne, North Branch; Chase Peddie, Zeeland West.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Karar Al-Rekabi, Grosse Ile; Ke'Ondre Glass, Battle Creek Central; Jaden Thelen, Haslett; Matt Grand-Girard, Ionia; Hyrum Tibbitts, Haslett; Nate Trudeau, Grand Rapids Catholic Central; Jace Williams, Grand Rapids Catholic Central; James Patrick, Grand Rapids Christian; Peyton Vis, Grand Rapids South Christian; Gage Taylor, Ionia; Ethan Martysz, Marquette.
LINEMEN
Zach Conti, Trenton; Michael Orebaugh, North Branch; Michael Gormley, North Branch; Kyle Rose, Vicksburg; Davon Sears, Center Line; Matt Hill, Ortonville-Brandon; Logan Miller, Allendale; Marshawn Kneeland, Wyoming Godwin Heights; Gage Gardner, Cedar Springs; Marquis Cooper, Muskegon; Nathan Elenbaas, Williamston; Michael Joseph, DeWitt; Jacob Redinger, DeWitt; Jack Gilchrist, Mason; Travis Miracle, Yale; Ben Birchmacher, East Grand Rapids.
LINEBACKERS
Johnny Blanzy, Grosse Ile; Nico Tiberia, Allen Park; Kyle Naif, Riverview; Ian Stewart, Gibraltar Carlson; Luke Fountain, Ludington; Terry Day, South Lyon East; Wyatt Heavy, Parma Western; Adam Gill, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern; Ashton Ordway, Wayland; Noah Quesnelle, Linden; Chase Sager, Edwardsburg; Joe Misak, Mattawan; Jack Fairman, Cranbrook-Kingswood; Michael Winiarski, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep; Riley Tolsma, Hamilton, Noah Kok, Holland Christian.
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Jacob Bendtsen, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep; Drew Humm, Alma; Joe Ostrowsky, Mt. Pleasant; Gabe Doree, Trenton.
SPECIALIST
Derrick Hinton, Auburn Hills Avondale; Josh Mann, Battle Creek Central; Tyler Warren, DeWitt; Nathan Farnsworth, North Branch, Anthony Toma, Detroit Country Day.
KICKER
Carlos Sias-Hernandez, Muskegon; Chase Paulus, Cranbrook-Kingswood; Jack Morse, East Lansing; Antonio Buhrfield, St. Joseph.
PUNTER
Dayton Rose, Muskegon Orchard View; Brendan Sine, Charlotte; Bryce Morlan, Three Rivers.
COACH
Shane Fairfield, Muskegon; Dan Falor, Alma; Jason McIntyre, Mt. Pleasant; Kory Cioroch, Farmington; Trip Gallery, Grand Rapids Northview; Chris Kuipers, Holland Christian; Derek Pennington, Zeeland East.
