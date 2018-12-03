Ozil problem weighs heavy at new-look Arsenal

FILE - In this Thursday, July 26, 2018 file photo, Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil smiles on the bench during the International Champions Cup match between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid in Singapore. Mesut Ozil is becoming an issue for Arsenal and new coach Unai Emery. Ozil’s style of play doesn’t seem to suit the high-energy approach of Emery and the club’s board has a big decision to make on Arsenal’s marquee player in the upcoming transfer window. Yong Teck Lim, File AP Photo