Tabbs’ 28 points helps carry BC past Sacred Heart 81-73

Wynston Tabbs scored a season-high 28 points, Ky Bowman had 15 and Boston College beat Sacred Heart 81-73 on Thursday night.
Nik Popovic added 14 points and Jairus Hamilton had 10 with nine rebounds for the Eagles (6-1). It was Boston College's fourth straight win. Tabbs had seven rebounds and five assists, and Bowman added six assists.
E.J. Anosike led the Pioneers (3-5) with 22 points and Sean Hoehn scored 19.
The Eagles led 34-24 at halftime and their lead didn't fall below nine points until the final two minutes of the game.
BC used an 18-2 spurt over nearly a six-minute stretch in the game's opening minutes to pull in front 20-4. Hamilton's consecutive 3-pointers 50 seconds apart capped the spree. Tabbs' 3 started the run and Bowman added a trey during the spurt when the Eagles held the Pioneers without a basket for 4 ½ minutes.
Despite shooting only 41.2 percent (14 of 34) in the first half, the Eagles led by 10 at intermission. They relied on tough defense that forced Sacred Heart into a number of rushed or contested shots, especially in the key spurt, and turned the misses into quick transition and some wide-open shots.
BIG PICTURE
Sacred Heart: The Pioneers struggled early with the taller and more athletic Eagles. Once they settled in, they started to look more poised on offense which should help when it comes to their Northeast Conference schedule.
Boston College: Coming off a solid win over Minnesota earlier in the week, the Eagles entered the easier part of their schedule where they should be able to pick up wins before entering Atlantic Coast Conference play.
PERFECT 10
The Eagles improved to 10-0 lifetime against the Pioneers — with all of the games on BC's campus.
FRESH LOOK
Freshman and highly-touted recruit Hamilton posted his first career double-digit scoring game, collecting all 10 of his points in the opening half on 4-for-6 shooting.
UP NEXT
Sacred Heart: At Lafayette on Sunday afternoon.
Boston College: Hosts Providence on Tuesday night.
Comments