Drug testers say they’re quietly reforming Russia

FILE - In this file photo taken on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, Russian National Anti-doping Agency RUSADA head Yuri Ganus leaves the office in Moscow, Russia. The head of the Russian anti-doping agency, known as RUSADA, urged the government to cooperate with WADA, saying that time was running out to avoid new, heavier sanctions for non-cooperation. Alexander Zemlianichenko, File AP Photo