Lions put WR Marvin Jones on injured reserve

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2017, file photo, Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) makes a catch in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ryan Smith (29) during the first half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla. The Lions have put Jones on injured reserve. The team announced the move Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. Jones has missed the past two games with a knee injury.. Steve Nesius, File AP Photo