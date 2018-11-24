Max Franz of Austria skis down the course during the men’s World Cup downhill ski race in Lake Louise, Alberta, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.
Max Franz of Austria skis down the course during the men’s World Cup downhill ski race in Lake Louise, Alberta, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. The Canadian Press via AP Frank Gunn
Max Franz of Austria skis down the course during the men’s World Cup downhill ski race in Lake Louise, Alberta, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. The Canadian Press via AP Frank Gunn

Sports

Max Franz wins World Cup downhill in Lake Louise

The Associated Press

November 24, 2018 02:52 PM

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta

Max Franz of Austria was the first racer on the course and his blistering time held up Saturday in the season-opening World Cup downhill.

Franz finished in 1 minute, 46.18 seconds to hold off Christof Innerhofer of Italy by 0.28 seconds. Italy's Dominik Paris was third, 0.54 seconds back.

It was the second career World Cup win for the 29-year-old Franz. He also won a downhill race in Italy nearly two years ago.

Swiss racer Beat Feuz wound up sixth. He earned the crystal globe trophy a season ago for leading the downhill standings.

American Steven Nyman was 11th, a spot ahead of teammate Bryce Bennett.

  Comments  