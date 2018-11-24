Mick McGeough, NHL referee for 21 seasons, dies at 62

FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2005, file photo referee Mick McGeough, right, explains his penalty call on Calgary Flames’ Marcus Nilson during the first period of NHL hockey action against the Vancouver Canucks in Vancouver, British Columbia. The NHL said in a statement Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, that McGeough, a former NHL referee, died Friday night in Regina, Saskatchewan. He was 62. McGeough worked 21 seasons from 1987 through 2008, refereeing 1,083 regular-season games and 63 playoff games. He was one of the last referees to officiate without a helmet. Richard Lam, File AP Photo