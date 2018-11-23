With Florida in town, it’s ‘do or die’ for FSU’s bowl streak

FILE- In this Nov. 3, 2018, file photo Florida State head coach Willie Taggart confers on his headset during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C. The Seminoles have a chance to salvage their season against No. 13 Florida (8-3, No. 11 CFP) in Tallahassee on Saturday, Nov. 24. Chris Seward, File AP Photo