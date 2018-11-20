Hickey leaving Cubs after 1 season as pitching coach

Jim Hickey is leaving the Chicago Cubs after one season as the team's pitching coach.
The Cubs say Hickey stepped down for personal reasons.
Chicago's uncertain situation with its coaching staff could affect its search for a replacement for the respected Hickey. Manager Joe Maddon is entering the final year of his contract, and Epstein has said the club will not be offering an extension before the start of the 2019 season.
In Hickey's one season with the organization, Chicago ranked third in the majors with a 3.65 team ERA. The Cubs went 95-68 and lost to Colorado in the NL wild-card game.
Hickey was hired a year ago to replace Chris Bosio. Hickey also has been a pitching coach with Houston and Tampa Bay.
