APNewsBreak: Moses asks for thorough review of WADA culture

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, file photo, Edwin Moses, chairman of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, speaks at a news conference during a White House event aimed at reforming the World Anti-Doping Agency, in Washington. Moses sent a tersely worded letter to leaders of the World Anti-Doping Agency, asking for an investigation into the culture at WADA that would expand beyond athletes’ representative Beckie Scott’s claim that she was bullied at a recent meeting. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo