WADA has 400 doping cases from whistleblowers

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 21, 2018 file photo, Guenter Younger, Director of Intelligence and Investigations for the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA, speaks during the opening day of the 2018 WADA annual symposium, at the Swiss Tech Convention Center, in Lausanne, Switzerland. The World Anti-Doping Agency says it has registered 400 cases after a flood of information from new whistleblowers. The head of WADA’s investigations unit says the agency has been approached by numerous whistleblowers in the wake of Russian doping scandals., it was reported on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Keystone via AP, File Jean-Christophe Bott