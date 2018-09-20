Bayern unhappy with opponents’ rough style in Bundesliga

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2018 file photo Bayern’s Corentin Tolisso lies injured on the ground during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen in Munich, Germany. Bayern Munich is calling for more protection from referees ahead of Saturday’s Bundesliga clash with Schalke in Gelsenkirchen. The defending champion lost French midfielder Corentin Tolisso and Brazilian defender Rafinha to injuries sustained in the side’s win over Bayer Leverkusen last weekend.

