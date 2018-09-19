Pyeongchang Olympics: Costly venues may eventually be razed

This Aug. 25, 2018, photo, shows a general view of a dismantled stadium for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics with the Olympic cauldron, right, in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics closed just seven months ago. Left behind are empty venues, feuding over who pays for upkeep, and a glistening-white ski course that’s now an abandoned dirt runway, strewn with rocks and unused gondolas. Yonhap via AP Yang Ji-woong