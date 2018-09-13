Capitals try to forget Cup celebrations as NHL camps open

FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, Washington Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin, from Russia, right, holds up the Stanley Cup during a victory rally in Washington. The celebrating is over for now for the Capitals after partying as hard as any champion in NHL history. When they get the ice for the first practices of training camp Friday, they’re just one of 31 teams again but bear the burden of trying to move past the first victory summer for almost every player on the roster. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo