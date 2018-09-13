Duke’s trip to Baylor highlights tweaked Week 3 in ACC

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Duke’s Quentin Harris throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, in Evanston, Ill. Duke has to replace its most irreplaceable player. Quarterback Daniel Jones, who took virtually every meaningful snap for the Blue Devils over the past two-plus seasons, is out indefinitely and now they must figure out a way to win with backup Quentin Harris. Jim Young, File AP Photo