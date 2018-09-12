Redskins’ offensive line living up to Hogs 2.0 nickname

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) is shown in action during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, Ariz. A franchise known for the “Hogs” offensive line from the Super Bowl era, the Washington Redskins might have another season-altering group in the trenches this season. Led by left tackle Trent Williams, Washington’s “Hogs 2.0” offensive line is a dream to play behind for running back Adrian Peterson and quarterback Alex Smith. Rick Scuteri, File AP Photo